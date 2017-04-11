Putin was referring to a deadly chemical attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4 that killed more than 100 people, provoking US missile strikes on a regime air base three days later.

Turkey and the US say the deaths were most likely caused by sarin nerve gas dropped by Syrian regime jets – a charge Syria and Russia deny.

Putin said that Russia had information that the United States was planning to launch new missile strikes on Syria, and that there were plans to fake chemicals weapons attacks there.

He did not offer any proof for that assertion.

The Russian president said Russia would tolerate Western criticism of its role in Syria but hoped that attitudes would eventually soften.

The remarks came as delegates from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the US came together on Monday for the meeting of G7 countries in Italy to put pressure on Russia to break its ties with Syria's Bashar al Assad, among other objectives.