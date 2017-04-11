What's the quickest way to turn a buck in China?

Report a spy!

Citizens can earn cash rewards of up to $73,000 for reporting spies or cracking espionage cases, a state-run newspaper reported. There are three ways to snitch - by phone, in person, or by writing a letter.

The Beijing City National Security Bureau has come up with an animated video that guides people on how to spot a spy and subsequently claim their reward.

Informants may receive their loot within 90 days – if the report is verified – and can collect the money in person or anonymously if they trust someone to collect the reward.

Officials have warned that anyone found exploiting the scheme could be prosecuted.