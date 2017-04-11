By day, Sumiko Iwamuro runs a Chinese restaurant, where she has worked for 60 years making dumplings, while by night, she spins records at Tokyo clubs under the moniker DJ Sumirock.

But the juggling of long days and frenzied nights is not the most inspiring thing about Iwamuro.

She is also 82-year-old.

Japan is known for its ageing demographic, with people aged 65 and above making up 26.6 percent of the population in 2015.