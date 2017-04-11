North Korea denounced Washington's deployment of a naval strike group to the Korean peninsula on Tuesday, saying it was ready for "war."

The US Navy's USS Carl Vinson strike group cancelled a planned trip to Australia this weekend to head to the region, in a show of force as Washington signalled it may act to shut down Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.

"This goes to prove that the US reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase," a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said according to state news agency KCNA.

"The DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US."

TRT World spoke to Joseph Kim in Seoul for more on the story.

"Catastrophic consequences"

President Donald Trump, fresh from ordering a missile strike on Syria that was widely interpreted as a warning to North Korea, has asked his advisers for a range of options to rein in Pyongyang, a top US official said on Sunday.