The number of state executions and countries imposing and carrying out death penalties decreased in 2016, Amnesty International revealed on Tuesday.

The UK-headquartered human rights organisation said China is believed to have executed "thousands" of people, more than the global figure of at least 1,023 executions in 23 other countries in 2016.

The in-depth investigation shows China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Pakistan are the world's "top five executioners."

Inside China

China, where public execution data is a state secret, executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, another Amnesty investigation revealed.

Despite local media reports saying at least 931 individuals were executed between 2014 and 2016, only 85 of them were in the online database, Amnesty said.

"Nobody executes at that scale. Nobody executes with such secrecy. Nobody executes so quickly," said Amnesty International's regional director for East Asia, Nicholas Bequelin.

China's Supreme People's Court head Zhou Qiang, said in March China made sure to impose capital punishment on "an extremely small number of criminals who committed extremely serious crimes," according to Xinhua news agency.

But Bequelin called Zhou's statement "misleading and disingenuous."