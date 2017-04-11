US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the US instrument of ratification for Montenegro's accession to NATO, the White House said in a statement.

Last month the Senate overwhelmingly backed the expansion of NATO to allow Montenegro to join the alliance, hoping to send a message that the United States will push back against Russian efforts to increase its influence in Europe.

The foreign ministers of NATO member states invited Montenegro to join the military alliance as its 29th member in December 2015.

NATO last expanded eight years ago with the joining of Albania and Croatia.

Russia, which has close economic ties with Montenegro, has repeatedly objected to the country joining NATO and has also said it would consider such a move a "provocation," and a threat to stability in the western Balkans.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have been rising since Moscow unilaterally annexed Crimea and has given support to separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

Montenegrins divided on NATO