US President Donald Trump decided last week to strike a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians, which many believe was carried out by the Syrian regime. What this means for the future of the US role in the US is unclear.

Some countries, including Turkey and the Gulf states, have praised Trump for striking at the regime of Bashar al Assad, after years of former President Barack Obama's avoidance of conflict with Damascus – that could further irritate Russia, a Syrian ally, and drag the US into another war in the Middle East. The air strike drew praise from both Democrats and Republicans, but especially members of the GOP who have wanted the US to remove Assad.

But the way that Trump decided to fire missiles at Assad's air base in Syria represents an unprecedented exercise of executive privilege. He did not consult Congress, but rather acted under Article II of the US Constitution that allows a president as commander in chief of the armed forces to take action to defend the US.

Whether this will lead to full on "regime change" in Damascus remains uncertain, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley expressing conflicting positions on the subject.

Trump gaining an appetite for bombing other countries presents a dangerous scenario where he feels he can do so without first consulting lawmakers, who represent the public. More than that, Trump has been able to win praise even from his detractors.

Fareed Zakaria, a CNN commentator, echoed others on Friday by expressing approval for the air strike the day before.

"I think Donald Trump became president of the United States last night. I think this was actually a big moment. For the first time really as president, he talked about international norms, international rules, about America's role in enforcing justice in the world," Zakaria said on CNN's New Day, according to The Hill.

Intervention in Syria would be a Herculean effort of diplomacy, and Trump has gone out of his way to dismantle the parts of government that would be responsible for it. The Defense Department in Arlington, Virginia, can start a war but the State Department, just across the Potomac river in DC, is responsible for finding ways to end it.

And then there's the matter of money. Where will the billions of dollars in international aide come from to turn the rubble of Aleppo into a city where people can live again? The US and governments in Western Europe have embarked on programmes of domestic austerity. The US has slashed funding for long running food aid programmes. This is not a time when voters or leaders in NATO countries appear particularly generous.

The issue of Syrian refugees still remains the elephant in the room for American foreign policy in the Middle East. Trump's White House is still seeking the legal means to ban them from the US indefinitely. With its size, economy and centuries-long history of accepting refugees from war-torn countries, the US is arguably in the best position to take in the most Syrians. An expanded war without the diplomatic means to end it would likely create more.