Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir kills one, injures several
The cause of the blast at a police vehicle maintenance depot in the southeastern city is unknown. But authorities said it appeared to be an accident.
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2017

An explosion in a police compound in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir killed one person and injured several others on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the explosion appeared to have been an accident.

"The blast was in a part of the building for riot police, where maintenance is carried out on vehicles," local media quoted him as saying.

An armoured vehicle was undergoing repair at the time of the explosion.

The building partially collapsed after the blast, damaging other structures and vehicles in the area.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Police warned residents in the vicinity not to smoke and not to open gas bottles because of the risk of a possible gas leak.

SOURCE:Reuters
