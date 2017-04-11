Videos that show a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner being force-fed while on a hunger strike won't be released, a US federal appeals court has ruled, saying that their release could endanger troops and fuel global hostilities against the United States.

"The government's interest in ensuring safe and secure military operations clearly overcomes any qualified First Amendment right of access," Judge A. Raymond Randolph said of his ruling at the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on March 31.

Sixteen news organisations had sought the release of the 28 videos. They argued the videos, which had been used in a federal court habeas corpus petition case, were in the public interest as they could be "evidence documented of alleged abuse."

When did force-feeding begin in Gitmo?

Hunger strikes in the controversial prison began in 2013. Many of those on hunger strike were detainees that the US found could be released from the prison, but were still held for years because they hadn't fulfilled the necessary criteria for a transfer.

The detainees, while asking for justice after years of detention without charge or trial, started the hunger strikes to urge officials to speed up their release.

But instead of speeding up the process, the US began to force-feed them, in a way that one detainee said caused "agony in [his] chest."

What is the case about?

The federal case began in 2005 when the former prisoner, Syrian national Abu Wa'el Dhiab, sought to challenge his detention at the prison on the US naval base in Cuba. Dhiab was not charged or tried, and was released from Guantanamo in 2014 and transferred to Uruguay.

Authorities recorded Dhiab's force-feeding in order to train guards on how to handle such situations, court papers said.

Dhiab said being forcibly removed from his cell, restrained and force-fed through a nasal tube was illegal and abusive. During the litigation, Dhiab's lawyer obtained some of the videos and filed them with the court under seal. It was then in 2014 that news organisations sought to have the seal lifted.