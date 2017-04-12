WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ahmadinejad to run in Iranian presidential election
The former president's decision to run has him at odds with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has ordered Ahmadinejad to stay out of the race.
Ahmadinejad to run in Iranian presidential election
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was the president of Iran between 2005 and 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

​Iran's former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said he will run for office in the presidential elections in May.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Ahmadinejad said he was signing up as a candidate to support his former vice president, Hamid Baghaei, another presidential hopeful.

"There is extensive pressure on me from dear people of different walks of life as their small servant to come to the election scene," he said.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, had previously ordered him not to run. The Ayatollah is the head of state and highest ranking political and religious authority in the country and appoints the heads of many powerful posts in the military, the civil government, and the judiciary.

RECOMMENDED

"Khamenei advised me against participating in this election as a candidate. I accepted that. However, his advice did not mean I am barred from running," Ahmadinejad said.

"He said he was not telling me either to come or not to come. It was just advice and his advice does not prevent me from running," he added.

TRT World spoke to Amin Darban, who has more on this story from Iran's capital Tehran.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat