White House press secretary Sean Spicer triggered an uproar on Tuesday by saying Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his own people.

He apologised after his comments drew immediate criticism on social media and elsewhere for overlooking the fact that millions of Jews were killed in Nazi gas chambers.

Spicer made the assertion at a daily news briefing, during a discussion about the April 4 chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 87 people. Washington has blamed the attack on Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

"Frankly, I mistakenly used an inappropriate and insensitive comment about the Holocaust and there is no comparison," Spicer told US broadcaster CNN.

"For that I apologise. It was a mistake to do that."

During a White House briefing, Spicer sought to intensify criticism of Assad, painting the Syrian regime leader's suspected use of sarin nerve agent against civilians last week as historically evil.

"You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said, comparing Assad unfavourably.

Demands for resignation

His comments — during the Jewish festival of Passover — prompted anti-defamation groups and Democrats to call for the already embattled press secretary's resignation.

"Sean Spicer must be fired, and the president must immediately disavow his spokesman's statements," said top Congressional Democrat Nancy Pelosi.