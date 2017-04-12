ISTANBUL, Turkey — The sun is shining near the Uskudar ferry port and campaigners are out in force as Turkey's historic referendum draws closer.

On one side are two booths for the "yes" campaign, packed with brochures and flyers explaining the proposed changes to the constitution. One belongs to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which proposed the referendum. The other belongs to the conservative Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AK Party's main ally in the "yes" campaign.

A few metres away are two booths for the "no" campaign. One is run by the opposition social democratic People's Republican Party (CHP), standing side-by-side the booth run by the left-wing Patriotic Party (Vatan).

The "no" booths' display posters featuring the face of a young, smiling girl with braids, a yellow sun behind her. The text says, "For the sake of my future, [vote] 'no.'" There are other textual billboards for the campaign that warn of what critics call a "one man rule," but the little girl has become the most visible icon of the "no" campaign.

The "yes" campaign, on the other hand, relies on prominent politicians such as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, to communicate its themes. "For unity, for peace, [vote] 'yes,'" one poster reads, while another promises safety and stability. Other "yes" posters suggest economic growth, a "grand" Turkey, a government that delivers and a parliament that's strong.

Not everyone is won over by either campaign. Cuneyt Yazgan is a gruff voter who was strolling past the campaign booths that afternoon in Uskudar. The 40-year-old environmental engineer says despite the intense campaigning, and the posters and billboards everywhere, "people already have a certain fixed idea in their head [about how they will vote]."

He believes that campaigns are wasting resources and they are "unnecessary."

Many other Turks, however, have engaged readily with the campaigns. In Bagcilar, a largely conservative working-class suburb on the western side of Istanbul, TRT World speaks with Aynur Seyhan. Seyhan, a homemaker, is actively involved in the AK Party's Gunesli organisation, which is overseeing the "yes" campaign in the neighbourhood. As a dedicated "yes" voter, she says with so few days left until the referendum, there could be more campaigning going on.

"'Yes' works, our youth works. Our own organisation works [for the campaign]," she says fervently. "There is a perception that the 'no' camp is working harder. But our organisation in Gunesli is doing a great job."

Seyhan, a youthful 38-year-old, says conferences to inform citizens would help, as would more party buses canvassing the neighbourhood, blasting out the "yes" message.

"People believe in every lie they hear," she tells TRT World. "They approach the matter sceptically. Some say they're confused, even though there's nothing to be confused about."

In Bagcilar, which Gunesli is a district of, the "yes" posters and billboards are everywhere, while "no" posters are hard to come by, if any.

The picture is reversed in Kadikoy, a middle-class, staunchly secular neighbourhood in Istanbul's Asian side.