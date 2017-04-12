Thousands of people marked the 75th birthday of President Jacob Zuma with a protest in the country's administrative capital Pretoria on Wednesday.

Protesters called for the resignation of Zuma because of scandals and his dismissal of a widely respected finance minister.

"Take a permanent holiday!" said one protest sign mockingly wishing a happy birthday to Zuma.

Wednesday's march outside the Union Buildings was organised by the country's opposition parties following earlier nationwide protests against Zuma last week.