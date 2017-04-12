WORLD
1 MIN READ
Two dead and several injured as protests continue in Venezuela
Two people have been killed and 12 others injured during escalating unrest over the country's worsening economic crisis.
Two dead and several injured as protests continue in Venezuela
The opposition has called for a major demonstration on April 19 against the Venezuelan government. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

Two people have been killed and a dozen injured as protests against Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro continue in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

Hundreds have been arrested in clashes between the opposition protesters and the national police.

According to authorities, two other men have been killed in fresh protests, bringing the death toll to four.

RECOMMENDED

The opposition have said that the only choice they have is to continue to protest until the government meets their demands.

TRT World spoke to Juan Carlos Lamas inCaracas for the latest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat