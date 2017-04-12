When a flight is oversold, people who check in without seat assignments are placed on the standby list, the same as people who might wish to take the 5 p.m. flight instead of the 6:30 p.m. flight they originally booked and those who ran late from home or work and missed their original flight. Importantly, the people with tickets but not seats have a higher priority on the list than people with voluntary changes. If you misconnect through no fault of your own, you will also have a high priority on the standby list if the airline cannot confirm you on another flight. If you misconnect because you took too long at the bar, then that's the same as oversleeping.

As the flight processes, people may switch away from the flight. Some connections may become impossible. Some people may not have boarded within the cutoff time (10 minutes for many airlines). These kinds of changes will allow the gate agent to process names from the standby list. If they can process all the involuntary people from the list, then the flight is no longer oversold. Some of the people who were there for voluntary reasons (optional change or late to their original flight) may remain on the list and get rolled over to the next flight.

If you are involuntarily bumped from your flight, you will receive compensation. The airline will first seek volunteers willing to travel on a different itinerary for a smaller amount of compensation, but if there are not enough volunteers then involuntary compensation rules will apply. The involuntary compensation rules are significant enough that airlines try to avoid paying it, so they may raise the offer for volunteers until they have enough seats. (Conversely, if there are enough no shows even though you might have volunteered, you will get called up to board at the last minute and no compensation is due.)

Even though I have many complaints about the ways airlines run their businesses, most of the time if I have goofed up and been late to a flight (which I can count on a couple of fingers), they have worked with me to find an alternate at no charge. I've also been granted a standby seat on an earlier flight quite a few times, so overall I think I've had things go in my favor far more often than I've been left paying $200 or being told "too bad, you were late, you have to buy a new ticket."

The practice of overbooking seems to bother some people quite a bit, but there are plenty of people who love to try and work the system and get a voucher. They are quite happy to fly four hours later if they get a few hundred bucks in travel credit to use for their next trip. I've even accepted an offer of a different routing with first class confirmed all the way through rather than vouchers. In one case, my original connecting flight took a three hour delay so I got home much earlier than had I stayed on my original booking.