WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump's bold action in Syria may be attempt to cover problems at home
President Donald Trump said the US military strike on Syria was in response to what he called an "abhorrent" chemical weapons attack. But some believe the strike was a smokescreen to cover for his domestic failures.
Trump's bold action in Syria may be attempt to cover problems at home
Of 553 key appointments that require senate approval, the Trump administration has only nominated 24 people, 22 of which have been confirmed. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

After initially saying the US's only objective in Syria was to destroy Daesh, President Donald Trump surprised the world last week by launching cruise missile strikes against a Syrian regime air base.

Some say Trump's latest moves may be bold, daring and sure to grab attention. But others say they could be a smokescreen.

Bassima Alghussein, a political expert from the Truman National Security Project, says the move may be a cover for the president's "failures at home."

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports with more from Washington D.C.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off