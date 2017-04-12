LIVE TV
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
BIZTECH
INFOGRAPHICS
FEATURES
OPINION
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU warns Hungary against university shut down
The bloc warned Budapest of legal action following a new education bill that could shut down the prestigious Central European University (CEU), which was founded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros in the 1990s.
Share
The university said late on Monday that it would take legal action against the bill calling it "discriminatory". / TRT World and Agencies
By
Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017
RECOMMENDED
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
RECOMMENDED
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
SOURCE:
TRTWorld and agencies
RECOMMENDED
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
RECOMMENDED
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat