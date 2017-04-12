WORLD
Rights groups worried over Egypt's state of emergency
Human rights groups say three-month long emergency rule may be used to oppress the opposition.
Egyptian riot police. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

Human rights groups are concerned that Egypt's three-month long state of emergency may be used to oppress opposition groups inside the country.

On Tuesday, Egypt's parliament unanimously approved the move, which President Abdel Fattah el Sisi declared on Sunday, following twin suicide attacks on two Coptic churches that left at least 45 dead.

Human rights activists say emergency law grants the executive branch sweeping powers, allowing it to close companies, shutter media outlets, halt demonstrations and monitor personal communications without judicial approval.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
