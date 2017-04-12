April 12, 2017
Human rights groups are concerned that Egypt's three-month long state of emergency may be used to oppress opposition groups inside the country.
On Tuesday, Egypt's parliament unanimously approved the move, which President Abdel Fattah el Sisi declared on Sunday, following twin suicide attacks on two Coptic churches that left at least 45 dead.
Human rights activists say emergency law grants the executive branch sweeping powers, allowing it to close companies, shutter media outlets, halt demonstrations and monitor personal communications without judicial approval.
RECOMMENDED
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more details.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies