LIVE TV
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
BIZTECH
INFOGRAPHICS
FEATURES
OPINION
TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Quiz: How much do you know about Turkey's referendum?
Test your knowledge about Turkey's upcoming vote on the constitution.
Share
Turkey is preparing for a referendum on April 16. / TRT World and Agencies
By
Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017
RECOMMENDED
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
RECOMMENDED
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
SOURCE:
TRT World
RECOMMENDED
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
RECOMMENDED
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off