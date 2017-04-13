The two women charged with killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader appeared in a Malaysian court in bullet-proof vests on Thursday, as one of their lawyers warned they feared "trial by ambush" with police not sharing evidence.

Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, face the death penalty if convicted of murdering Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.

The two women have been accused of smearing Kim's face with VX nerve agent, a chemical proscribed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Aishah and Huong have told diplomats from their countries that they believed they were carrying out a prank for a reality television show, not a murder.

US and South Korean officials say the murder was orchestrated by DPRK leader, Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam was the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. Jong-nam had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic control of the isolated, nuclear-armed nation.

Lawyers for Aishah and Huong told the court on Thursday that police had not responded to requests to provide evidence including CCTV footage and statements from three North Korean suspects allowed to leave Malaysia.