A coast guard official on Thursday said close to 100 migrants were feared missing after their boat sank off the Libyan coast near Tripoli.

Coast guard spokesman Ayoub Qassem said 23 migrants were rescued from the craft off Gargaresh, a western suburb of Tripoli.

The boat's hull was completely destroyed and the survivors, all men, were found clinging to a flotation device, Qassem said.

The missing include 15 women and five children, he said.