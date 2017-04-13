WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza Strip faces looming energy crisis
Gaza Strip authorities say fuel paid for by Qatar and Turkey for the lone power plant is about to run out.
Gaza Strip faces looming energy crisis
Power plant in the central Gaza Strip.
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The Gaza Strip is on the brink of an energy crisis as many of its residents are about to lose all access to water and electricity by Thursday.

Local authorities say fuel paid for by Qatar and Turkey for the lone power plant is about to run out and buying from the Palestinian Authority will be too expensive.

Residents of the Gaza Strip have been suffering from an electricity crisis for more than 10 years made worse by Israel's blockade that only allows limited fuel imports.

The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which pays for power supplied by Israel and Egypt, normally transfers fuel to Gaza and exempts it from most taxes.

RECOMMENDED

But because of its own financial constraints, it is no longer offsetting all the tax, angering Hamas which governs Gaza Strip.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat