With Turkey's constitutional referendum just days away, the people of the southeastern city of Diyarbakir are ready for their voices to be heard.

A resident who will vote "yes" says it's a protest against what he says is US and European pressure to vote "no".

But the HDP, which has many supporters in the province, is urging them to vote "no."

Ankara says the HDP is linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.