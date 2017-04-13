TÜRKİYE
PKK is a major concern for Diyarbakir in Turkey's referendum
The predominantly Kurdish province of Diyarbakir in the country's southeast is divided between "yes" and "no" voters. Sunday's referendum offers citizens in Diyarbakir a chance to have their voices heard.
Diyarbakir stall owner Hikmet Gunduz, 52, says he will vote &quot;yes&quot; in the referendum. (April 6, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

With Turkey's constitutional referendum just days away, the people of the southeastern city of Diyarbakir are ready for their voices to be heard.

A resident who will vote "yes" says it's a protest against what he says is US and European pressure to vote "no".

But the HDP, which has many supporters in the province, is urging them to vote "no."

Ankara says the HDP is linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

And the leaders of the HDP are currently in jail.

As a result the PKK is a key concern for the people of the province as they weigh their vote in the referendum.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa went to Diyarbakir and has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
