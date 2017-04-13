Russian President Vladimir Putin used a meeting with visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday to give his views on why US-Russian relations have reached such a low point, a Kremlin spokesperson said.

Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said that the tone of the meeting had been "fairly constructive." He said Russia's hope was that Putin's message would be passed on to US President Donald Trump.

He said the two sides agreed on the need to keep open lines of communication between Moscow and Washington.

Peskov also said Putin had given Tillerson his views on the situation in Syria, and how it was likely to develop.

Earlier on Wednesday, after holding talks with the US secretary of state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said some progress had been made on Syria, and a working group would be set up to examine the poor state of US-Russia ties.

Lavrov, addressing a news conference, said that Moscow is ready to restore an air safety agreement covering Syria which it had suspended after last week's US missile strikes on Syria.

US-Russia relations are at another low after a chemical attack in Syria killed more than 80 people and wounded at least 550 others last week.