Venezuelan govt pays $2.5B to bond holders of state oil company
The payment raises questions about where exactly the government obtained the money, since the country is facing a crippling economic crisis as well as shortages of basic goods, like food, medicine, and even fuel.
Even though Venezuela is an oil-rich country, it is facing an oil shortage. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The Venezuelan government has paid 2.5 billion dollars to bond holders of the state oil company. The payment came as a surprise to many, since the country is facing a crippling economic crisis and shortages of basic goods like food, medicine - and fuel.

For nearly a week now, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have been taking to the streets almost daily in a renewed push by the opposition to pressure Nicolas Maduro to leave office.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
