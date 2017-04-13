North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, with three of them coming in the last four years. So when officials told foreign journalists to be prepared for something "big" this week, there was wide speculation that a sixth test was on its way.

There was no test, nor was there a missile launch. This time the big event was the inauguration of a residential complex, its successful completion, as North Korean officials said, "scarier" than nuclear bombs.

The Ryomyong Street residential complex in the capital Pyongyang was unveiled on Thursday in a ceremony to mark North Korea's biggest national day, the "Day of the Sun".

State-run television KRT aired pictures of the skyscraper-lined street as North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visited the area accompanied by his closest aides, Choe Ryong Hae and Hwang Pyong So.

The country's premier Pak Pong-yu said the successful completion of the new residential complex is "scarier than the explosion of hundreds of nuclear bombs above the enemies' heads."

"The construction of Ryomyong Street is a significant great event, which shows the single-hearted unity of our party and the people, as well as the development potential of socialist Korea," he said.

Tensions in Korean peninsula