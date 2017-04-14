A Chinese-led consortium on Thursday paid 740 million euros ($788 million) to buy AC Milan from Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in a deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.

The deal is the biggest Chinese investment in a European club. It follows retail giant Suning Commerce Group's purchase of local rivals Inter last year. A Chinese firm also underwrites the media rights to the top league, Serie A.

The AC Milan deal overall is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.

The Chinese investors are paying 740 million euros for the club, including debt. On top of that, 100 million euros would be paid to cover management costs in the run-up to the closing of the deal. Around 160 million euros would also be invested in the club, Fassone said.

It is the end of an era for Berlusconi. He bought the club in the 1980s and swiftly turned it into the top team in Europe. He also used it as a platform along with his media empire to help launch his political career.