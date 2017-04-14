Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the door open for dialogue with the PKK, provided the terror group completely disarmed.

Erdogan speaking during a campaign speech ahead of Sunday's referendum, said the PKK should take note of the decision by ETA, the armed organisation that has waged a bloody 40-year independence campaign in Spain and France but recently gave up its arms.

"Just like ETA, who as you know recently gave up their arms, they [PKK] need to bury all their weapons, and they need to bury the locations and coordinates for these weapons also."

"But, to assume you can keep your weapons and still sit down to talk, this will not happen. This is the process from here on out."

"Our resolve is clear, in the last 20 months, we have neutralised over ten thousand terrorists."

"Let ETA be your guide and example."