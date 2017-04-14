TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says dialogue may start if PKK fully disarms
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlined the possibility of a new solution process for the PKK conflict.
Erdogan says dialogue may start if PKK fully disarms
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an event ahead of the constitutional referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the door open for dialogue with the PKK, provided the terror group completely disarmed.

Erdogan speaking during a campaign speech ahead of Sunday's referendum, said the PKK should take note of the decision by ETA, the armed organisation that has waged a bloody 40-year independence campaign in Spain and France but recently gave up its arms.

"Just like ETA, who as you know recently gave up their arms, they [PKK] need to bury all their weapons, and they need to bury the locations and coordinates for these weapons also."

"But, to assume you can keep your weapons and still sit down to talk, this will not happen. This is the process from here on out."

"Our resolve is clear, in the last 20 months, we have neutralised over ten thousand terrorists."

"Let ETA be your guide and example."

RECOMMENDED

ETA is a separatist group which was formed in the late 1950s during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco with the aim of establishing an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southern France.

The PKK, which was established in 1974 in Ankara, began launching terror attacks in 1984. Armed clashes and acts of violence have continued on and off for more than 30 years and claimed more than 40,000 lives.

In July of 2015, its umbrella organisation, the KCK, unilaterally ended a two and a half year-long ceasefire with the Turkish state and resumed its terror activities.

HDP, a predominantly pro-Kurdish Party linked to the PKK terror organisation, has stated in the past that the PKK wanted to resume talks with the Turkish government after suffering heavy losses and not getting adequate support from citizens in eastern Turkey.

Turkey has remained steadfast in its fight against the terror group, effectively dealing major blows to the organisation in and out of Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria