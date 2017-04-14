ISTANBUL, Turkey — It was a usual Monday in the predominantly Kurdish neighbourhood of Yuruyus Yolu Avenue in Istanbul's Bagcilar district – plenty of people, few shoppers, half-empty cafes, and men worried about their future.

Cevdet Tunc, 47, who runs a small electrical goods shop, was among them.

"I don't know what's going to happen in coming years," he said.

Not far from his store, the familiar face of Prime Minister Binali Yildirim looks down from a large banner affixed at a makeshift camp of the governing AK Party.

The run-up to Turkey's referendum that seeks to change the constitution has propelled Kurdish voters to the forefront of the battle for the vote.

At the height of the campaign leading up to Turkey's historic referendum to decide whether the country will adopt major constitutional changes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a key stop to get the support of Kurdish voters by visiting mostly Kurdish-populated south-eastern Turkey.

"Diyarbakir is our heart. Those who want to distort this geography and distance its people from us are attempting to take out our heart. Diyarbakir is the seal of Turkey," Erdogan said during his rally in Diyarbakir – the southeastern city with the largest Kurdish population – just two weeks before the referendum vote.

"As with our common past, our future is also a shared one. God willing, a bright future lies ahead. April 16 will herald a new era for Diyarbakir, and for our country," he said, referring to the date of the referendum vote.

Kurdish votes are crucial in Turkey's referendum for the "yes" campaign. If Turkey's Kurds vote "yes" rather than "no", it would prove to be a major boost for the "yes" campaign at the polls. But if Kurds overwhelmingly vote against the proposed constitutional changes, it could help the "no" campaign edge past for an unexpected win.

In Turkey's most recent parliamentary elections, the Kurdish vote has gone largely to two parties. One is the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which received a significant share of votes from the south-eastern and eastern provinces. The other party is Turkey's ruling mainstream conservative Justice and Development Party (AK Party) which was founded by Erdogan in the early 2000s. Erdogan led the party until he became the country's first popularly elected president in 2015.

As for Tunc, he reflected the ambivalent stance of many Kurds, saying a "yes" or "no" doesn't matter to him. He suggested that everybody should abstain from voting on the day of the referendum. No one seems to be offering him the solution to his problems, said Tunc, who is from Tatvan, a district of Bitlis, a province in eastern Turkey.

"My problems will not be resolved by either a ‘yes' or ‘no' vote," he said, as music from a HDP "no" campaign booth blared in the background.

While the Kurdish community is widely viewed as a conservative one, the HDP leadership is staunchly secularist and draws at least some ideological inspiration from Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK as a Marxist-Leninist armed organisation in 1974.

Since 1999, Ocalan has been imprisoned in Turkey and his armed group, the PKK, has long been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU, the US, and NATO. Since the PKK began its armed campaign against Turkey more than 30 years ago, the continuous clashes between Turkish security forces and the PKK have reportedly cost at least 40,000 lives.

This ideological contradiction has repeatedly been highlighted by the AK Party, in its campaigning among the Kurdish community. The AK Party has a number of Kurdish deputies in its ranks. Erdogan's wife is originally from Siirt, a predominantly Kurdish eastern province, and the president himself has longstanding connections to that region.

The same paradox has also been touched on by Adil Gur, a well-known pollster, who has successfully predicted the results of most Turkish elections, including the crucial November 1 elections in 2015.

"Through our opinion polls, for many years, we have observed a phenomenon that the most conservative voters in this country are Kurdish voters," Gur wrote in a recent article. "With the exception of the June 7 elections [in 2015], the AK Party has been the first choice of voters of Kurdish origin has consistently ever since the party's establishment."

"In my research, I have observed that a vast majority of conservative Kurdish origin voters will say ‘yes' on April 16," Gur argued.

The pollster also highlighted a geographical factor behind the Kurdish "yes" vote.

"According to most research data, approximately 18 percent or 20 percent of voters are of Kurdish origin voters. More than half of them live not in eastern and south-eastern provinces but in [Turkey's] metropolis, primarily, in the Mediterranean region and Istanbul."

Gur's prediction is not in line with most of the other poll results concerning Kurdish votes, yet he makes the argument that his research proved that Kurdish voters swung back to the AK Party in the November 2015 election in the wake of criticisms within their community over the HDP's ambiguous stance on a renewed wave of PKK attacks since last summer.

Mehdi Eker, a prominent Kurdish AK Party deputy and a former minister, who is also the vice-chairman of the party, made a similar prediction. He points out that most Kurds do not seek separation from Turkey.

"The biggest Kurdish city is Istanbul," he points out, stressing that the population is strong in the west.

Eker also pointed out that part of the AK Party's appeal amongst Kurds lies in the fact that they were the most victimised part of Turkey's society by military coups, and that the current constitution was written under military rule following the 1980 coup.

"As a result, it is pretty normal that Kurds will be the ones who demand to change the coup-produced constitution. [Their victimisation and their demand to change it] are related to each other," Eker told TRT World.

Fuat Keyman, a political science professor at Istanbul's Sabanci University and coordinator of the Istanbul Policy Centre, said that he believed the majority of Kurdish voters would vote "no".