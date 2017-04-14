WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian fishermen struggle to earn their catch
Israeli authorities have been reducing the size of the fishing area while Hamas has recently banned boats in the wake of the killing of one of its senior leaders.
Palestinian fishermen struggle to earn their catch
Fishermen busy at Gaza's fishing port on April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

Although the fishing season is at its peak in Gaza, it's been a tough year for thousands of Palestinian fishermen who have been caught between Israeli and Hamas blockades in the fishing waters.

Israeli authorities have been reducing the size of the fishing area while Hamas has recently banned the movement of boats in the wake of the killing of one of its senior leaders.

The bans from both sides have badly impacted the livelihood of many Palestinian families for whom fishing serves as the main source of income.

RECOMMENDED

Hamas lifted its blockade this week, but the bans by Israel continue.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria