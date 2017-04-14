As campaigning wound up for Turkey's referendum on Saturday, thousands of the country's citizens were preparing to to travel great distances to cast their votes.

Exactly how many will be travelling to cast their votes is not known, but at least one airline is reporting an increase in air ticket sales.

Onur Air's communications director Rauf Gerz said: "We are expecting heavy booking in almost all domestic flights, and some flights are expected to be fully booked. We observed that there is almost double the number of bookings than the previous election. For the referendum we are going to allow our passengers to change their bookings without any penalty."

Many voters who have moved, but failed to update their voting registration information are expected to travel to the areas where they are registered to vote.

The referendum, which will see Turkish voters decide whether they want to amend their constitution, has been one of the most hotly contested political events in the country in recent times.

Strong political convictions among many have seen many people being prepared to sacrifice their weekend to travel long distances to cast their vote at the voting station where they are registered.