WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia, Syria and Iran warn US against further strikes
The Foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime met on Friday and repeated their condemnation of US airstrikes on a Syrian airbase.
Russia, Syria and Iran warn US against further strikes
Foreign Ministers, Sergei Lavrov (C) of Russia, Walid Muallem (L) of Syria and Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, April 14. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2017

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime were united in condemnation of US strikes on Syria at a joint news conference in Moscow and demanded an independent investigation of the chemical attack in Idlib's town of Khan Shaykhun.

After their meeting in Moscow, the foreign ministers of the three countries called for an investigation by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the chemical weapons attack in Syria last week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: "We insist on carrying out thorough, objective, unbiased investigation of the circumstances of the use of chemical substances in Khan Shaykhun on April 4.

"The United States and their allies should respect Syria's sovereignty and did not afford actions such as the one (took place) on April 7, because they can lead to the most serious consequences not only for regional but also for global security, and for the foundations upon which the international law and world order are based. Examples of Iraq, Libya, and other countries are known to everyone," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The foreign minister of the Syrian regime, Walid Muallem, said Syria did "not possess chemical weapons and this had been confirmed by the OPCW in 2014."

Tehran representative Javad Zarif also repeated criticism of the US strike on the Syrian air base, adding that "it is essential to prevent such acts as the events in Khan Shaykhun in future,"

A British delegation at the world's chemical weapons watchdog said on Thursday that samples taken from the attack tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, confirming earlier testing by Turkish authorities.

The April 4 sarin gas attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun killed scores of people and prompted the US to launch a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off