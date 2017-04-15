Both "Yes" and "No" camps have just one day to convince any undecided voters in Turkey who will vote in the referendum.

Turkish citizens will cast their ballots on whether to change from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

Saturday is the last day for campaigning. On Sunday Turkey's 55 million voters will choose how they want their country to be governed.

The last few weeks saw active campaigning from both the proponents of the constitutional changes and those who are against the proposed reforms.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports on campaigning in Ankara.