Social media are alive with support for the "Yes" and "No" campaigns in Sunday's referendum on constitutional change in Turkey.

Fifty-five million voters are expected to vote. Overseas votes have already been cast in high numbers.

Here is a sample on Twitter from both sides of the argument:

Murat Ozgur is voting "yes," and he tweeted #Yes in 10 different languages.

Twitter user @ZEHRAERIC is voting "no" and says, "NO, 100 thousand times NO."

Twitter user Suat Ozdag is voting "yes" and says, "Travelling from Turkey's Van in a "Yes" convoy.