A suicide car bomb has hit a convoy of buses carrying civilians out of two besieged Syrian towns, killing at least 100 people and wounding several others.

The explosion took place at a transit point Rashideen area as thousands of evacuees from the regime-held, predominantly Shia towns of Foua and Kefraya waited on Saturday to continue their journey to regime-controlled Aleppo, the coastal province of Latakia, or Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"The suicide bomber was driving a van supposedly carrying aid supplies and detonated near the buses," the Observatory said.

It warned that the death toll was likely to rise given the "several dozen wounded" at the blast site.