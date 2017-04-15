TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
A look at Turkey's "Yes" and "No" referendum campaigns
Both the "Yes" (to change) and "No" (to continue the existing system) have made intense efforts to sway undecided voters in the country's landmark referendum on April 16.
A look at Turkey's "Yes" and "No" referendum campaigns
People wave Turkish flags as they attend a &quot;Yes&quot; campaign rally in the Etimesgut district of Ankara, on April 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

Turkey is preparing to vote in Sunday's landmark referendum that will decide the country's future by determining whether to change to a presidential system of governance or stick to the existing parliamentary system.

Some 55 million people are eligible to vote at 167,140 polling stations across the nation. Turkish voters abroad have already cast their ballots.

Campaigning must end at 1500 GMT on Saturday and both the "Yes" (to change) and "No" (to continue the existing system) supporters have made intense efforts during the past few weeks to sway undecided voters.

Here is a look at the campaigning from both sides across the country.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria