Turkey is preparing to vote in Sunday's landmark referendum that will decide the country's future by determining whether to change to a presidential system of governance or stick to the existing parliamentary system.

Some 55 million people are eligible to vote at 167,140 polling stations across the nation. Turkish voters abroad have already cast their ballots.

Campaigning must end at 1500 GMT on Saturday and both the "Yes" (to change) and "No" (to continue the existing system) supporters have made intense efforts during the past few weeks to sway undecided voters.

Here is a look at the campaigning from both sides across the country.