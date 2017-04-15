WORLD
1 MIN READ
Children traumatised by war in the fight for Mosul
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the start of the Mosul offensive in Iraq, yet the biggest victims are the children, who are showing signs of deep psychological trauma.
Children traumatised by war in the fight for Mosul
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home with her family, carries her toy upon her arrival at Hammam al Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

The United Nations estimates that more than 300,000 people have been displaced since the start of the US-backed Iraqi offensive to recapture Mosul from Daesh.

Aid agencies say about half of those fleeing the city are children and many of them are showing signs of deep psychological trauma.

Health professionals also fear the long-term consequences, including high rates of depression, suicide, and self-harm for civilians, and especially children, who have survived the fighting in Mosul.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria