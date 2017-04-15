WORLD
1 MIN READ
Drug gangs in Mexico's Taxco agree to peace deal for Easter week
By the end of 2013 Mexico had registered 130,000 deaths from drug violence, but gangs in one Mexican city have agreed to a ceasefire with the city council to observe to holy week of Easter.
Drug gangs in Mexico's Taxco agree to peace deal for Easter week
A patrol flies over a poppy plantation used to make heroin during a military operation in Badiraguato in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, March 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

In the Mexican town of Taxco, more than 200 people have been killed this year, caught in the crossfire of drug violence.

In 2006 the Mexican military began its intervention to reduce drug-related violence across Mexico.

By the end of 2013, the death toll of the Mexican Drug War was at least 130,000.

RECOMMENDED

But local gangs in Taxco and the city's council members have agreed to a truce, no shoot-outs during the holy week of Easter.

TRT World'sAlistar Baverstock explains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria