WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bangkok's street vendors are being forced off the streets
The Thai government has given the capital's famous street vendors until Monday to move off the pavement in a city-wide clean-up.
Bangkok's street vendors are being forced off the streets
A street vendor in the Thai capital Bangkok. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

The Thai government is forcing many of the capital's food vendors off the streets. A city-wide clean-up drive has given many of these small businesses until Monday to close up shop.

Thai street food is famous worldwide. Quick and delicious meals that are also a favourite with locals.

But now the vendors are being kicked off the streets. Thousands have already been forced to shut down. And the government has given an April 17 deadline to vendors in some of the city's most famous food hubs.

RECOMMENDED

The authorities say it'll be good for the city. But the vendors and their customers aren't so sure.

TRT World's Tazkira Sattar has more from Bangkok.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria