WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises to 21 in Sri Lanka rubbish landslide
The garbage dump came crashing down on neighbouring homes after catching fire, burying at least 145 houses late on Friday.
Death toll rises to 21 in Sri Lanka rubbish landslide
Members of the military have been carrying out rescue operations as the investigation into the cause of the landslide continues. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

Hopes of finding anyone alive under a collapsed mountain of garbage in the capital Colombo faded Sunday as the death toll reached 21, police said.

The 90-metre (300-foot-high) dump collapsed after flames engulfed it late on Friday, the first day of the nation's new year, and witnesses said around 145 homes that were destroyed.

"The rescue is fast becoming a recovery operation," a senior police official at the site said. "It is difficult to imagine anyone could survive under these toxic conditions."

The police said they were investigating whether the landslide was natural or man-made.

RECOMMENDED

"We heard a massive sound. It was like thunder. Tiles in our house got cracked. Black water started coming in," said one survivor identified himself as Kularathna.

"We tried to get out but we were trapped inside. We shouted for help and were rescued later."

President Maithripala Sirisena ordered hundreds of troops to search for survivors and bolster rescue efforts of the fire department.

Wickremesinghe said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered help with the recovery effort and a technical team would be sent to Sri Lanka to evaluate the situation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria