ISTANBUL — A few minutes' drive from the more historic places of Istanbul is the working class neighbourhood of Kasimpasa. It is here that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once dreamt of becoming a professional footballer. This neighbourhood, known for its toughness, is also where many of his diehard fans live. It's not for nothing that Kasimpasa's football stadium is named after its most famous former resident.

On Sunday, hundreds of those fans made their way to a makeshift polling station set up at a local elementary school building to cast their votes in a bitterly contested referendum over whether or not Turkey should move from a parliamentary to a presidential system. Initial results on Sunday evening suggested 51.3 percent of Turkish citizens had voted in favour of the changes.

"I voted for Erdogan," says Ali Reza, a soft-spoken man in his 40s, as he came out of the polling station with his family.

While the referendum is about the nature of the Turkish political system rather than a vote for a political party or figure, Reza and many other people on all sides of the political spectrum who TRT World spoke with on Sunday say their votes were largely determined by their views of the president and the governing AK Party.

A municipal worker, Reza says he has directly felt the changes Turkey has gone through since Erdogan's AK Party came to power in 2002 – changes he views as overwhelmingly positive.

"I remember the long lines of patients waiting for check-ups at public hospitals. It was common for them to go home without getting any treatment. All that has changed now."

The referendum seeks to amend Turkey's constitution by giving more powers to the president's office.

Erdogan and his supporters insist the changes will help form a stable system of government, as past governments had suffered due to weak coalitions that hurt the economy.

The opposition parties say the constitutional changes will give unprecedented power to the office of the presidency.

But Reza is not concerned about that.

"It's not about a person. I believe this is being done for a reliable system. And in any case, Turkish citizen have a history of punishing government officials who haven't performed. If the president fails, he'll be voted out."

Just like the rest of Turkey, Kasimpasa is a fusion of many different things: a girl wearing a headscarf whizzes past in a car blasting loud music, young couples cuddle together in a café, women in head-to-toe black veils shop in a market where gleaming Vestel appliances are sold next door to a Turkish tobacco store.

This might be Erdogan's turf, but the voices of dissent can be heard here. Some, like the "hayir" – Turkish for "no"– can be read on walls.

Gunay, 30, who works at a garment store not far from the polling station, is disillusioned.

"I have voted a ‘No' but whatever the results, I don't see anything changing in my financial situation," he says.

Turkey's economic boom of the last decade, which placed it among the fastest growing economies in the world, doesn't seem to impress him.

"You'll find a lot of gleaming factories. However, workers like me will complain about stagnant salaries," he says, standing beside a neatly stacked pile of cheap shirts that are sold by the roadside.