TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's CHP questions electoral board decision on unstamped ballots
The High Electoral Board said it would accept ballots which have not been stamped "valid" by officials. The opposition CHP has slammed the decision.
Turkey's CHP questions electoral board decision on unstamped ballots
A soldier escorts an election official carrying a bag full of ballots following a voting procedure for a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

Turkey's main opposition CHP party has slammed a decision by the electoral board to accept unstamped ballots in Sunday's constitutional referendum.

The High Electoral Board's (YSK) posted a statement on its website hours before polls closed saying it would count ballots that had not been stamped by its officials as valid unless they could be proved fraudulent. The YSK cited a high number of complaints that its officials at polling stations had failed to stamp them.

The deputy chairman of the main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP) said the decision would undermine the legitimacy of the referendum.

RECOMMENDED

"The High Electoral Board has failed by allowing fraud in the referendum," CHP deputy chairman Bulent Tezcan told reporters at the party's headquarters in Ankara.

Around 86 percent of Turks eligible to vote have turned out in Turkey's referendum on transitioning the country to a presidential system, broadcaster Haberturk said on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria