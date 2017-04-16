TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Turkey votes
Polls have closed in a significant referendum in Turkey to decide whether the parliamentary system should change. About 55 million voters were expected to make their mark.
In pictures: Turkey votes
Evet (Yes) or Hayir (No) is what voters had to stamp to voice their approval or rejection of 18 proposed constitutional amendments. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2017

Millions of voters across Turkey cast their votes in a referendum to decide on whether 18 constitutional amendments should be accepted or rejected. The proposed changes have been hotly contested.

Supporters claim that the amendments will result in a strong Turkish republic that will limit the power of the military and stop coalition governments that continually deadlocked. Critics claim the proposed changes will give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more powers.

As voters cast their ballots, the world's media focused their attention on the nation of 80 million people that straddles Europe and Asia.

RECOMMENDED

A woman exits a polling booth at a polling station in Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria