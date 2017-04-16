In a historic referendum, Turkish citizens have voted in favour of a presidential system in their country.

More than 86 percent of the 55 million registered voters participated in the polls. The narrow victory margin of the "Yes" camp was in line with many projections before the referendum that had predicted a neck and neck close fight.

Revellers took to the street to celebrate their victory at the polls. Others took to social media, and the hashtags #TurkeysChoice and #TurkeyReferendum began trending on Twitter.

The tweets ranged from the usual congratulatory messages...

...to those defining a win for democracy:

Many drew parallels to votes in other countries: