Turkey's referendum on whether to change the country to a presidential system of governance evoked various reactions from global leaders after the "Yes" campaign clinched the victory.

Based on Sunday's count of the ballot, 51.3 percent of the voters approved changes to Turkish constitution, empowering the office of the president.

This is what world leaders have to say:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday in a statement, "the German government ... respects the right of Turkish citizens to decide on their own constitutional order."

"The tight referendum result shows how deeply divided Turkish society is and that means a big responsibility for the Turkish leadership and for President Erdogan personally."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the results of Turkish referendum should be respected.

"The referendum is a sovereign affair of the Republic of Turkey. We believe that everyone should respect the will of the Turkish people," Peskov said.