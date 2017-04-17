Hundreds of students clashed with government forces in major cities of India-administered Kashmir during protests on Monday against a police raid on a college, as tensions ran high in the restive region.

Around 100 students were injured as police used batons and tear gas to try to quell the protests, which broke out in the main city of Srinagar before spreading to other parts of Kashmir.

Teenagers in school uniforms were among the protesters, who chanted anti-India slogans and threw stones at government forces.

How did Monday's protests start?

A student union had called for protests after police on Saturday tried to raid a college in the southern district of Pulwama to round up suspects from recent violent demonstrations, sparking clashes in which at least 60 students were injured.

India-administered Kashmir has been tense since April 9, when eight people were killed by police and paramilitary troops during election day violence.

On Saturday, a street vendor was shot dead by India's Border Security Force and on Sunday three people were killed by suspected rebels, one a former counter-insurgent.

Footage apparently showing a civilian tied to the front of an army jeep to deter protesters from throwing stones at the vehicle has also caused outrage after it was circulated on social media last week.