More than 1,600 people registered to run for office in Iran's presidential election next month.

However, most of them will not make it as the all-male Guardian Council will, in all probability, rule that they are ineligible to stand. And on April 27, this elite body of 12 jurists and clerics will announce who can campaign in the 12th presidential election to be held since 1979, when the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown in the Iranian Revolution.

The last time the country held elections, the council only approved four men to run as candidates. None of the 42 women who applied to be candidates were given the green light.

This year a record 130 were among the hopefuls who registered to be candidates, but can a woman become president of this predominantly Muslim country?

1. Is it legally possible for Iran to have a female president?

In principle, it is possible. The Iranian constitution does not explicitly prohibit women from being elected as the president.

Women have signed up to run for the presidency since the 1990s. However, none has ever been certified to run for president.

2. What does Iran's constitution say?

The Iranian constitution says the competition is open to "Rijal-e siasi," an Arabic and Farsi term that appears to be applied exclusively as "religious and political men."

However, some experts say that it should be interpreted as respectable personalities, regardless of gender.

Tayyebeh Siavoshi, a female member of the Iranian parliament, said the concept of "rijal" in the Quran does not refer to men specifically, but refers to all human beings.

Therefore, the concept shouldn't be interpreted as banning women from holding the office of president, she said.

Last December, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the spokesperson of the Guardian Council, said women would be allowed to run in the upcoming elections. However, it is not certain if the council will alter the definition of "rijal."

3. What is the Guardian Council?

The Guardian Council is an upper chamber of the parliament that has 12 members, including jurists and clerics, none of whom are women.

The council vets all candidates before any elections and has the power to approve or disqualify the candidates.

"The religious politicians did not admit their real reason for excluding women; however, it was clear that these women were excluded because of their gender and the conservative male-centred interpretation of the laws that state women are not considered to be statesmen – rijal." said Jamileh Kadivar. She was a member of Iran's parliament from 2000 to 2004.

4. What happens if the council approves a woman?

Iranian Journalist Fateme Karimkhan told TRT World that Iran would in all likelihood not have a female president in the next 10 years, even if the council changes its mind.

She said that this was due to the fact that there were very few famous or well known female political figures in the country.

"Right now our problem is not about the Guardian Council. It is about the person. The question is who is appropriate that much for their work. Our political parties are not that powerful in training political figures and this is our real problem." she said.

"All those who were nominated for presidency in the last 37 years were famous political figures, we do not have such things among women."