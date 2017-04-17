WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese migrants consider leaving Mosul as war with Daesh continues
When people from Sudan moved to Iraq in the 1980s, the country was an economic powerhouse where many from impoverished countries went to seek a better future. Now migrants and refugees are thinking of going back home.
Sudanese migrants consider leaving Mosul as war with Daesh continues
Displaced Sudanese men who fled from the Iraqi city of Mosul sit inside a tent at the Hammam al Alil camp, south of Mosul. April 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2017

In Iraq, Sudanese migrants are also being displaced in the fight to retake the city of Mosul from Daesh.

Many came to Iraq in the 1980s in search of a better life as their own country exploded into a civil war that triggered a legacy of violence, poverty and political struggle that continues today.

Back then Iraq was attractive for labourers from poor countries.

After Daesh took over the city of Mosul, many Sudanese migrants suffered under the terror group. Many now hope to return home and escape the misery they've witnessed.

TRT World'sSarah Jones asks whether a return to the threat of violence in Sudan is better than living in war-torn Iraq.

RECOMMENDED

From Mosul to Sudan?

When Daesh took over Mosul in June 2014, the city's Sudanese residents stayed. And when civilians from their neighbourhood of west Mosul fled the fighting last month, they left with them.

Now they live in administrative limbo, huddled together on foam mattresses thrown on the gravel inside a huge United Nations tent at the Hammam al Alil displacement camp south of Mosul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria