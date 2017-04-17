In Iraq, Sudanese migrants are also being displaced in the fight to retake the city of Mosul from Daesh.

Many came to Iraq in the 1980s in search of a better life as their own country exploded into a civil war that triggered a legacy of violence, poverty and political struggle that continues today.

Back then Iraq was attractive for labourers from poor countries.

After Daesh took over the city of Mosul, many Sudanese migrants suffered under the terror group. Many now hope to return home and escape the misery they've witnessed.

TRT World'sSarah Jones asks whether a return to the threat of violence in Sudan is better than living in war-torn Iraq.