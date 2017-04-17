Turkey voted "yes" in Sunday's referendum on a series of constitutional reforms. Once implemented in 2019, the amendments will transition the country to a presidential system, empowering the next president substantially.

The "yes" side won with 51.4 percent of the vote, with 48.6 voting "no".

Jubilant supporters of the "Yes" campaign took to the streets soon after the results were announced on Sunday night.

They waved flags and lit firecrackers in the major cities of Turkey to celebrate the referendum victory.

"No" voters were disappointed. In some neighbourhoods of Istanbul, residents beat pots and pans in a sign of protest.

The main opposition CHP says it will challenge up to 60 percent of the ballots cast. They allege irregularities in the way the High Electoral Board handled the vote.

However, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country will move ahead with the changes.