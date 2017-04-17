It's just bricks and mortar but Sarsank Hotel, known as the "stone hotel" is one of the most important witnesses to the history of Iraq.

Since it was established in 1951, the hotel has hosted many high-profile figures — from Middle Eastern royals to diplomats. Its royal penthouse was even refurbished by Iraq's ousted leader, the late Saddam Hussein. However, after the 1991 Kurdish uprising in Iraq, the hotel fell into disuse.

Now, although it is falling apart, it has become home to Iraqis fleeing the war against Daesh in western Mosul.